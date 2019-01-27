San Diego’s Cabrillo National Monument resumes full operations following government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Some national parks re-opened this weekend following President Donald Trump’s signing of a short-term deal Friday to end the partial government shutdown.

Cabrillo National Monument in San Diego was among those who resumed regular operations on Sunday.

"We are very excited here at Cabrillo," said park superintendent Andrea Compton. "We are fully operational. We are delighted to be welcoming our visitors."

Compton says over the course of the past 35 days a few employees have continued to work - even though they weren't getting paid.

"There has been a skeleton crew working at the entrance, encouraging people that when we reopen that they will be welcome back to the

park," said Compton.

Sunday morning there was a line to get into Cabrillo with several people saying it was worth the wait.

But it may not be permanent. President Trump signed a resolution to keep a quarter of the government that was unfunded running through Feb. 15.

After that, if Trump and lawmakers don't reach a compromise, which centers around the funding of a border wall, some fear a second shutdown could happen.

For now, at least, it's business as usual.

"It is fun to be back at work," said Compton. "I really love my job. There is an energy with the park staff. There is an energy with the volunteers."

The park issued a statement saying they would be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the tide polls open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.

The statement also read in part:

Cabrillo National Monument’s employees and volunteers are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks.

An annual pass to Cabrillo National Monument can be purchased for $35 and includes unlimited entry to the park for 12 months.

They also offer free or discounted passes for senior citizens, active duty military, fourth grade students and their accompanying family, and disabled citizens.

Free entry to Cabrillo National Monument will be available on the following dates in 2019:

Saturday, April 20 – Start of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day

Sunday, August 25 – National Park Service Anniversary

Saturday, September 28 – National Public Lands Day

Monday, November 11 – Veterans Day