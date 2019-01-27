Fugitive wanted for outstanding felony warrant known to frequent East County San Diego

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Gerald Alanzo Cesena
DOB: 4/23/1992 (26)
Description: White male
5”11 tall, 165 lbs.
Brown hair, brown eyes
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:
Gerald Cesena is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation (no bail). Cesena is on probation due to a conviction related to illegal discharge of a firearm. Cesena also has previous convictions for felon in possession of ammunition, DUI, and vandalism. Cesena is known to frequent the East County area including Lakeside.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
