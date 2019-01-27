Top-ranked Justin Rose wins Farmers Insurance Open

An attorney says a Chicago suburb has reached a tentative $1.25 million settlement with a former doctoral student who was tackled to the ground by police officers for stealing a car that turned out to be his own

A ship carrying submarines that will take scientists to the unexplored depths of the Indian Ocean is preparing to set sail for the start of a three-year mission to explore one of the world's last great frontiers

Venezuelans are heading into uncharted political waters, with the young leader of a newly united and combative opposition claiming to hold the presidency and the socialist leader Nicolas Maduro digging in for a fight with the Trump administration

Conceding there's no place like the House, Trump gives in to Pelosi and postpones State of the Union address

Trump has done something remarkable in the government shutdown: He's unified House Democrats behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Senate votes on competing bills to end shutdown seen as progress even if they fail as expected

Votes on Senate bills seen as progress even if they fail

Senate votes on competing bills to end shutdown seen as progress even if they fail as expected

Votes on Senate bills seen as progress even if they fail

An Iranian television anchorwoman believes the U.S. government jailed her as a witness in order to send a message

A lawyer for a dozen workers at one of President Donald Trump's golf clubs in New York who are in the United States illegally says they were fired this month even though managers knew of their illegal status years ago.

After a record-setting election, women have made only modest gains among the top leadership positions in state legislatures.

Experts and union leaders say the partial federal government shutdown may be affecting African American workers more than their white counterparts.

US economy should rebound now that shutdown has ended, but scars remain for government workers.

Economy likely to pick up, though pain may linger for some

Los Angeles teachers who declared a victory after a six-day strike have added momentum to a wave of activism by educators.

Transgender military personnel face uncertainty and possible discharge now that the Supreme Court has given the Trump administration the green light to ban or restrict their service.

Authorities say a man suspected in two shootings that left five people dead in Louisiana has been arrested in Virginia.

"Black Panther" and "BlacKkKlansman" are among the films vying for the top prize at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For a businessman who has given about $150,000 to Democratic campaigns, former Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz is generating tepid _ or even hostile _ responses within the party as he weighs a presidential bid in 2020.

Federal workers still cautious as post-shutdown government reopens, many vow to restrict spending amid fears that another shutdown looms.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 11th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in San Diego.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Adam Scott, of Australia, watches his tee shot on the third hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in San Diego.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Justin Rose, of England, makes his birdie putt on the third hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in San Diego.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Justin Rose, of England, celebrates his win on the 18th green of the South Course at Torrey Pines golf course after winning the Farmers Insurance golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in San Diego.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Justin Rose, of England, watches his tee shot on the second hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in San Diego.

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Justin Rose missed a short birdie putt that felt like another bogey. His three-shot lead was down to one through six holes of the Farmers Insurance Open, and the biggest battle was trying not to panic.

That's when he scratched a line on his scorecard after six holes, wanting to start his round from that moment forward.

And he gave himself a pep talk.

"You're No. 1 for a reason. Just start playing like it, please," he said.

And he did.

Rose followed with a perfect wedge to a right pin that led to birdie, the first of five birdies the rest of the way for a 3-under 69 and a two-shot victory Sunday over Adam Scott at Torrey Pines. It was his 10th straight year with a victory worldwide, including his gold medal from the 2016 Olympics, and his 10th career PGA Tour victory gave him the most of any player from England, breaking a tie with Nick Faldo.

Rose finished at 21-under 267, the lowest 72-hole score at this event in 20 years, and the warm, windless weather had a role in that.

"Twenty-one under around Torrey Pines is great golf," Rose said. "But you had to do it. It felt like I had to work hard for his."

Scott left him little choice. After not making a birdie until the ninth hole - and missing a 20-inch par putt on No. 5 - Scott closed with four straight birdies and kept the outcome in doubt until Rose hit wedge to 3 feet on the 18th hole for his last birdie.

"I just didn't have the game on the front nine, and it's a shame because Justin was a little shaky early with some bogeys," Scott said. "By the time I got it sorted out, it was a bit too late."

Rose became the first player to post all four rounds in the 60s since Peter Jacobsen in 1995, back when the North and South courses were 700 yards shorter. Weather aside, this was an exquisite performance, especially with his three penalty shots on Saturday, and opening the final round with three bogeys in five holes.

Hideki Matsuyama closed with a 67 and tied for third with Talor Gooch, who shot 68. Gooch, who finished fourth last week in the Desert Classic to get into this event, earned a spot in next week's Phoenix Open. He is playing this year on conditional status.

Jon Rahm was never a factor after pulling within one shot with that birdie on No. 6, which turned out to be the only one he made all round. He shot 72 and tied for fifth with Rory McIlroy (69) and defending champion Jason Day (67).

Tiger Woods had to settle for his own version of winning. Starting the final round 13 shots behind, Woods wanted to get into double figures. He birdied his last two holes for a 31 on the front nine to shoot 67 and finish at 10-under 278. He tied for 20th in his 2019 debut.

"Got to have these little goals when I'm not in contention to win a tournament," Woods said. "Still something positive to end the week on."

The timing was ideal for Rose, who takes pride in winning every year. The last time he won in January was in South Africa in 2002, the first of his 22 victories worldwide. But it goes beyond that.

Rose dedicated the victory to his caddie, Mark Fulcher, who had a heart procedure last week and was watching from home. Rose used Gareth Lord, who previously caddied for Henrik Stenson and knows Rose well from Ryder Cup partnerships.

"Probably harder than the heart surgery itself, watching this weekend," Rose said. "This one's for him."

It also was his first victory since signing new equipment deal with Japanese-based Honma, leading Rose to switch out everything but the golf ball.

Even though Rose never lost the lead, and led by at least two the entire back nine, there were a few key moments.

He got up-and-down from delicate spots to save par on the 13th and 14th hole, and made an 8-foot par putt on No. 15 with Scott in tight for birdie, keeping the lead at three shots. On the par-3 16th, Rose holed a 30-foot birdie putt, right before Scott followed him in for birdie from 20 feet. And then Scott closed the gap to two shots with an approach inside a foot on the 17th, giving him a chance on the 18th.

The Australian missed his tee shot on the par-5 18th into a bunker and had to lay up, and Rose effectively ended it with his wedge to 3 feet. Scott also made birdie, a great finish that barely allowed him to make up any ground. His 269 was the same score Woods had in 2008 when he won at Torrey Pines by eight shots. Only four other scores have been lower since this event moved to Torrey in 1968, all of them before it was beefed up ahead of the U.S. Open.

"He's the No. 1 player in the world, and he's showing why," Scott said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.