Good Samaritans free man from burning car in Nestor area of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Good Samaritans came to a man’s aid in the Nestor neighborhood Sunday morning following a fiery car accident.

Ronda Reed was there when a MINI Cooper crashed into a truck around 11:30 a.m. near Grove Avenue and Hollister Street. The car burst into flames and the driver was unable to get out on his own

"There were two guys who pulled him out; I helped pull him out,” said Reed. “We pulled him on the side, and he kept wanting to get up and I kept telling him ‘lay down, Papi, lay down.”

Fire crews got to work quickly to put out the flames.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car was transported to a nearby hospital.

"I just hope he’s OK; I hope his family is OK," said Reed. “Many prayers go out to them.”

Police tell News 8 that the driver of the MINI Cooper sustained minor injuries and the driver of the truck stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.