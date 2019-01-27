Good Samaritans free man from burning car in Nestor area of San Diego

Good Samaritans came to a man’s aid in the Nestor neighborhood Sunday morning following a fiery car accident.
The warm weather we experienced in San Diego this weekend will continue into the start of the work week, according to the National Weather Service.
A body was found on El Cajon Mountain overnight in the area where a hiker went missing Saturday afternoon, a sheriff's deputy confirmed.
Some national parks re-opened this weekend following President Donald Trump’s signing of a short-term deal Friday to end the partial government shutdown.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Gerald Alanzo Cesena
San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System will make service changes to 26 of its bus routes around the county Sunday.
More than one hundred people gathered in Balboa Park on Saturday morning to spread the message that human trafficking is a modern form of slavery.