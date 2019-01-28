San Diego City Council may join Tijuana sewage suit

Authorities Monday identified a 50-year-old kayaker who died at the San Vicente Reservoir in Lakeside.
Check your fruit baskets, because a New York based company has recalled several fruits distributed to several states, including California, due to concerns about Listeria contamination.
In the latest battle to keep the ocean in the South Bay clean, Mayor Faulconer and City Councilmember Vivian Moreno will urge the City Council Monday to vote in favor of joining the State Attorney General’s lawsuit against the U.S. government over contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River Valley.
A body was found on El Cajon Mountain overnight in the area where a hiker went missing Saturday afternoon, a sheriff's deputy confirmed.
Temperatures cool as weak onshore flow develops Monday. High pressure begins weaken, sending afternoon high temperatures on a cooling trend through the rest of the week.
San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System makes service changes to 26 of its bus routes around the county Monday.
Good Samaritans came to a man’s aid in the Nestor neighborhood Sunday morning following a fiery car accident.