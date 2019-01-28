San Diego City Council may join Tijuana sewage suit

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In the latest battle to keep the ocean in the South Bay clean, Mayor Faulconer and City Councilmember Vivian Moreno will urge the City Council Monday to vote in favor of joining the State Attorney General’s lawsuit against the U.S. government over contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River Valley.

People who live in this area say the constant beach closures have affected the quality of life in the area, and city leaders say this is a matter of public health.

City officials say every time it rains, the Tijuana River Valley floods, and with the rising water comes a river of garbage and sewage that flows into the coast off Imperial Beach and Coronado.

It's an ongoing issue that’s prompted beach closures and a lawsuit from the State Attorney General, which involves the latest push to get assistance from federal agencies.

This comes after years of frustration from the South Bay communities including the Mayor of Imperial Beach, Serge Dedina.

The City Council will vote on the lawsuit at a closed session meeting Tuesday.

