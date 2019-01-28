Peaches, nectarines and plums recalled from several stores for Listeria

(NEWS 8) - Check your fruit baskets, because a New York based company has recalled several fruits distributed to several states, including California, due to concerns about Listeria contamination.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York is recalling 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines and 365 cartons of plums. The fruits have the potential of being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The fruits originated from Chile, and were distributed in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.

Five stores were affected by the recall. ALDI, Costco, Fairway market, Hannaford, Market Basket and Walmart stores in select states carry the fruits that are being recalled.

Listeria infections can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and can sometimes be fatal. Young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are the most at risk. The infections can also cause stillbirths or miscarriages in pregnant women.

The peaches and nectarines were sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU numbers #4044, #3035 and #3035. ALDI sells the peaches, nectarines and plums in 2-pound bags with "Rio Duero" brand labels. Costco sells the nectarines in a 4-pound plastic clam-shell, also with the "Rio Duero" brand label.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers who bought products affected by the recall are urged to return the fruits to the place of purchase for a full refund.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA's website. Consumers with questions can email the company at compliance@jacvandenberg.com