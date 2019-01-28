Arraignment postponed for man accused in 2006 stabbing death of La Mesa man

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - An Oregon man arrested in connection with the 2006 machete stabbing death of a La Mesa resident in the victim's apartment was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the courthouse in El Cajon, but the proceedings were delayed until Tuesday.
La Mesa police said genetic genealogy testing was used to crack the case of the June 2006 murder of 47-year-old Scott Martinez.
Police, the sheriff's crime lab and the San Diego County District Attorney's Office submitted the suspected killer's DNA to Parabon NanoLabs for the genealogy testing and the results pointed to 39-year-old Zachary Bunney, who was living in Oregon, authorities said.
Bunney was extradited to San Diego County to face the murder charge.
Bunney appeared in front of the judge for a brief time on Monday. The hearing was rescheduled due to the defendant opting to hire his own lawyer instead of using the provided public defender.
Scott Martinez
At least two life-long friends of the victim Scott "Scotty" Martinez were also in the courtroom Monday. Joey Notini and Toni Ellex made the trip to the El Cajon Courthouse in the hopes of seeing Bunney arraigned.
"I just want justice for my best friend, Scotty, and his family would like the same," said one friend.
Martinez's friends and family have been waiting 12 and a half years for an arrest in the case.
In June of 2006, Martinez - a father of two - was stabbed with a sword and killed. Serach
The case was considered cold until last week when police announced a break in the case thanks to DNA technology.
Loved ones say they're resting a bit easier knowing a suspect has been arrested and is now in jail instead of being free out on the streets.
Mugshot of Zachary Bunney provided to News 8 by the Washington County Sheriff's Office
