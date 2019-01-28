Man accused in 2006 stabbing death of La Mesa man appears in court

EL CAJON (CNS) - An Oregon man arrested in connection with the 2006 machete stabbing death of a La Mesa resident in the victim's apartment is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the courthouse in El Cajon.



La Mesa police said genetic genealogy testing was used to crack the case of the June 2006 murder of 47-year-old Scott Martinez.

Scott Martinez

Police, the sheriff's crime lab and the San Diego County District Attorney's Office submitted the suspected killer's DNA to Parabon NanoLabs for the genealogy testing and the results pointed to 39-year-old Zachary Bunney, who was living in Oregon, authorities said.



Officials did not release further information, saying the investigation is ongoing.



Bunney was extradited to San Diego County to face a murder charge.

Mugshot of Zachary Bunney provided to News 8 by the Washington County Sheriff's Office

