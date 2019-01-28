Heartland Fire & Rescue announces passing of search dog Stella

No tickets are needed for a special dining program this week; Escondido’s restaurant week dubbed “Dine Out Escondido” is going on now through Saturday.
As the government gets back to business as usual after a 35-day shutdown, thousands of federal employees are expecting back pay this week. News 8’s Steve Price spoke with a Coast Guard member who got paid Monday morning for the first time in weeks.
Heartland Fire & Rescue announced the passing of a special member of their team on Sunday. Stella, a disaster search dog, who was also a member of California Task Force 8, died over the weekend.
HII San Diego Shipyard continues to ignore federal rules designed to protect billion-dollar Navy warships it repairs, despite an inewsource investigation last month that revealed shipyard security lapses and drew the interest of a local congressman.
An Oregon man arrested in connection with the 2006 machete stabbing death of a La Mesa resident in the victim's apartment is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the courthouse in El Cajon.
Authorities Monday identified a 50-year-old kayaker who died at the San Vicente Reservoir in Lakeside.
Check your fruit baskets, because a New York based company has recalled several fruits distributed to several states, including California, due to concerns about Listeria contamination.
In the latest battle to keep the ocean in the South Bay clean, Mayor Faulconer and City Councilmember Vivian Moreno will urge the City Council Monday to vote in favor of joining the State Attorney General’s lawsuit against the U.S. government over contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River Valley.