Former Padres pitcher Jose Torres gets probation after plea
Posted:
Updated:
PHOENIX (AP) — Former San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has avoided jail time in a domestic violence case.
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge in Phoenix sentenced Torres to two years of probation Monday. He pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault in November.
Torres was arrested in December 2017 and accused of brandishing a handgun during a dispute and pointing it at his wife. He was also accused of knocking a door off its hinges at their Phoenix home and punching a hole in another door.
Monday, January 28 2019 10:03 AM EST2019-01-28 15:03:25 GMT
Monday, January 28 2019 5:53 PM EST2019-01-28 22:53:57 GMT
Five years after cars, trucks and school buses became marooned on Atlanta freeways in what came to be known as "snow jam," another winter storm is bearing down on the city _ just as fans begin pouring into town for...
Five years after cars, trucks and school buses became marooned on Atlanta freeways in what came to be known as "snow jam," another winter storm is bearing down on the city _ just as fans begin pouring into town for Super Bowl 53.
Monday, January 28 2019 2:40 PM EST2019-01-28 19:40:00 GMT
The most important number on Super Bowl Sunday is the final score. Even if you don’t correctly predict the outcome of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams game, you can still impress your friends with these numbers.
The most important number on Super Bowl Sunday is the final score. Even if you don’t correctly predict the outcome of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams game, you can still impress your friends with these numbers.
Monday, January 28 2019 2:39 PM EST2019-01-28 19:39:03 GMT
Commercials have become as much of the Super Bowl broadcast as the game itself. Twenty-one percent of people watching the event are most interested in the ads, according to a Google Survey by Offers.com.
Commercials have become as much of the Super Bowl broadcast as the game itself. Twenty-one percent of people watching the event are most interested in the ads, according to a Google Survey by Offers.com.