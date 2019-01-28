Coast Guard paychecks going out following government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As the government gets back to business as usual after a 35-day shutdown, thousands of federal employees are expecting back pay this week.

News 8’s Steve Price spoke with a Coast Guard member who got paid Monday morning for the first time in weeks.

“It’s great to get paid,” said Stephanie Siraco of the San Diego Spouses’ Club.

However, Siraco says Coast Guard members are still trying to minimize spending and stay prepared in case another government shutdown is on the way.

“We had a taste of what it was like for these three weeks, and it was not good at all,” said Siraco.

The federal government uses multiple payroll providers, so not all workers affected by the shutdown were paid Monday. But the government says all federal employees should get their back pay by the end of the week.

That said, we could be in a situation like this again in three weeks. Federal workers say they fear the next shutdown could last even longer so they have to prepare now for the worst; getting food from food banks and churches so they can save money to pay their bills.

Federal workers also say generosity from the community has really helped make a bad situation better.

“The San Diego community has been phenomenal,” said Siraco. “I have never seen such an outpouring of community support from regular civilian citizens to retired military.”