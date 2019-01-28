30+ restaurants participating in Dine Out Escondido through Feb. 2

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — No tickets are needed for a special dining program this week; Escondido’s restaurant week dubbed “Dine Out Escondido” is going on now through Saturday.

Each participating location with serve up a “Dine Out Deal” with many donating $1 for each deal sold to the North County Food Bank’s FOOD 4 KIDS Backpack Program.

Bob Carpenter, co-owner of Sunny Side Kitchen – one of more than 30 participating restaurants – spoke with Morning Extra about the event and gave us a taste of what to expect.

Click here for more information and to see a full list of participating locations.