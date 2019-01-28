A to Z Healing Toolbox: San Diego woman helps other heal after tragedy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Talking about losing a loved one is a tough subject.

Local woman Susan Hannifin-MacNab had just moved back to San Diego from Australia with her husband and young son when her husband wanted to explore the area.

He took off in a car, but never came back.

Hannifin-MacNab shared her story with Morning Extra and explains how she is helping others deal with grief through her book “The A to Z Healing Toolbox.”