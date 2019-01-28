Gov. Newsom appoints San Diego County Supervisor Fletcher to state air resources board

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday nominated San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to serve on the California Air Resources Board.



Fletcher, 42, is a member of the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District in addition to his seat on the Board of Supervisors. He also sits on the Metropolitan Transit System's Board of Directors, the Regional Task Force on the Homeless and the San Diego Association of Governments' Transportation Committee.



His office could not be reached for comment on the appointment.



Fletcher's appointment must be confirmed by the state Senate. If confirmed, his annual compensation will be $48,789.

