Gov. Newsom appoints San Diego County Supervisor Fletcher to state air resources board

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday nominated San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to serve on the California Air Resources Board.
What better way to celebrate turning 90-years-old than with hundreds of your closest friends and fans. In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Kearny Mesa to Proud Mary’s Southern Bar and Grill to wish Blues legend, Tomcat Courtney, a happy birthday.
An Oregon man arrested in connection with the 2006 machete stabbing death of a La Mesa resident in the victim's apartment was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the courthouse in El Cajon, but the proceedings were delayed until Tuesday.
Heartland Fire & Rescue announced the passing of a special member of their team on Sunday. Stella, a disaster search dog, who was also a member of California Task Force 8, died over the weekend.
As the government gets back to business as usual after a 35-day shutdown, thousands of federal employees are expecting back pay this week. News 8’s Steve Price spoke with a Coast Guard member who got paid Monday morning for the first time in weeks.
A group of Democratic state lawmakers and one Republican colleague on Monday proposed slashing taxes to jump-start California's sluggish legal marijuana marketplace.
Insurance claims from California's deadly November 2018 wildfires have topped $11.4 billion, making the series of fires some of the most expensive in state history, officials said Monday.
Opponents of offshore drilling marked the 50th anniversary of the disastrous 1969 Santa Barbara Channel oil spill by demonstrating against federal policy that seeks to expand energy development off the nation's coasts.
Talking about losing a loved one is a tough subject. Local woman Susan Hannifin-MacNab had just moved back to San Diego from Australia with her husband and young son when her husband wanted to explore the area. He took off in a car, but never came back.
No tickets are needed for a special dining program this week; Escondido’s restaurant week dubbed “Dine Out Escondido” is going on now through Saturday.