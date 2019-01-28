California regulators clear way for PG&E bankruptcy filing

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will be in San Diego Tuesday to meet with ICE employees.
It has been 40 years since a teenage girl opened fire at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, and on Monday for the first time a man who survived the shooting shared his story with News 8.
A judge in San Diego Monday upheld protections for gray wolves under the California Endangered Species Act, rejecting a petition from ranching agencies challenging the animals' designation as wildlife at risk of extinction.
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region overnight Monday. Forecasters are describing the subzero weather on the way as potentially life-threatening.
California utility regulators on Monday removed a major hurdle to a planned bankruptcy filing by Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. at a raucous, last-minute meeting where protesters repeatedly denounced and spoke over members of the panel.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday nominated San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to serve on the California Air Resources Board.
What better way to celebrate turning 90-years-old than with hundreds of your closest friends and fans. In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Kearny Mesa to Proud Mary’s Southern Bar and Grill to wish Blues legend, Tomcat Courtney, a happy birthday.
An Oregon man arrested in connection with the 2006 machete stabbing death of a La Mesa resident in the victim's apartment was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the courthouse in El Cajon, but the proceedings were delayed until Tuesday.
Heartland Fire & Rescue announced the passing of a special member of their team on Sunday. Stella, a disaster search dog, who was also a member of California Task Force 8, died over the weekend.
As the government gets back to business as usual after a 35-day shutdown, thousands of federal employees are expecting back pay this week. News 8’s Steve Price spoke with a Coast Guard member who got paid Monday morning for the first time in weeks.