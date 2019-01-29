Forty years since the Cleveland Elementary shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It has been 40 years since a teenage girl opened fire at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, and on Monday for the first time a man who survived the shooting shared his story with News 8.

On January 29, 1979, 16-year-old Brenda Spencer opened fired from her home across the street from Grover Cleveland Elementary School. She killed principal Burton Wragg and custodian Mike Suchar. Eight students and one police officer were injured.

Chris Stanley was in third grade at the time of the shooting. He said a teacher saved his life during the terrifying ordeal. “That whole day, every moment, it is who I am and what has guided,” he said.

For the past 40 years he has buried the pain and the frustration. During an Ed Talk on Tuesday, with San Diego Unified, gun prevention advocates, school police and journalists, he said schools need more psychologists and counselors to build rapport with students.

Stanley has since become a middle school in Santee and is calling for gun violence prevention. “I feel frustrated that we still have not figured out a way. Why have we not figured out as a society to not take care of classes,” he said.

School Board Trustee Kevin Beiser said parents need to ask: “Is there a gun in the house? If so, is it locked up?”

On February 15th, there will be a student town hall on gun violence prevention at Canyon Crest Academy in Carmel Valley. Thousands of students from across the nation, including Parkland High survivors are expected to attend.

“You can make a change and get involved,” said Stanley.

On Tuesday, the school district will lower the American flag at half-staff to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Grover Cleveland Elementary School shooting.