Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will be in San Diego Tuesday to meet with ICE employees.

Secretary Nielsen will also take a tour of the San Ysidro Port of Entry and see the implementation of new migrant protection protocols that require asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their immigration case plays out in court.

Unaccompanied minors and a few others will be allowed to stay in the United States for the duration of their proceedings.

