Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in San Diego

Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region overnight Monday, and forecasters are describing the subzero weather on the way as potentially life-threatening.
As we cruise into the rest of the week, expect high pressure to weaken as cooler, more average temps return to San Diego into the middle of the week under partly sunny skies.
Insurance claims from California's deadly November 2018 wildfires have topped $11.4 billion, making the series of fires some of the most expensive in state history, officials said Monday.
California regulators were poised for a bankruptcy declaration by the nation's largest utility as it faces billions of dollars in potential damages from wildfires in the state.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will be in San Diego Tuesday to meet with ICE employees.
It has been 40 years since a teenage girl opened fire at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, and on Monday for the first time a man who survived the shooting shared his story with News 8.
A judge in San Diego Monday upheld protections for gray wolves under the California Endangered Species Act, rejecting a petition from ranching agencies challenging the animals' designation as wildlife at risk of extinction.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday nominated San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to serve on the California Air Resources Board.
What better way to celebrate turning 90-years-old than with hundreds of your closest friends and fans. In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Kearny Mesa to Proud Mary’s Southern Bar and Grill to wish Blues legend, Tomcat Courtney, a happy birthday.