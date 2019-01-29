Supervisors to vote on new migrant shelter for local humanitarian group

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to approve a proposed temporary shelter for asylum-seekers who have been released into San Diego.

The San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition of human-rights, service and faith-based organizations, have offered humanitarian aid and assistance to asylum-seeking migrants for months, including members of the Central American migrant caravans that arrived in Tijuana in November. The coalition says it has helped more than 5,200 migrants since early November.

The coalition's lease on its current location is set to run out on Feb. 15, prompting the board's vote. Coalition members contend that hundreds of asylum-seekers will be rendered homeless should the shelter facility's doors shutter without a new location.

The board plans to vote to offer a lease through Dec. 31 to the coalition on a vacant building in Bankers Hill. According to the Jewish Family Service of San Diego, a member-organization of the Rapid Response Network, funding for the shelter has already been secured, lifting the financial burden off the county's shoulders.

"The San Diego Rapid Response Network has spent the last 11 weeks housing, feeding, clothing and helping keep migrant families off San Diego's streets and travel to their final destinations," said Jewish Family Service CEO Michael Hopkins. "Without action from the County Board of Supervisors, this humanitarian crisis will undoubtedly become worse, putting public health and safety at risk."

The Board of Supervisors plan to vote on the proposal at today's 9 a.m. meeting. The board will meet in the County Administration Building, Room 310, located at 1600 Pacific Highway.