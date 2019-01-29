Navy man charged in fatal bridge crash expected to testify in own defense

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Navy petty officer who allegedly was impaired when he crashed his pickup truck into a barrier on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, sending the vehicle into Chicano Park below and killing four people, is expected to testify on Tuesday at his trial, in which he's charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI and reckless driving.

Richard Sepolio, 27, faces 13 charges in connection with the Oct. 15, 2016, deaths of Annamarie Contreras, 50, and Cruz Contreras, 52, a married couple from Chandler, Arizona, and Hacienda Heights residents Andre Banks, 49, and Francine Jiminez, 46. Seven other people were seriously injured, said Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright.

In her opening statement, Bright told jurors that Sepolio was traveling more than 80 mph on the transition ramp from northbound Interstate 5 to the bridge about 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of his truck, which plummeted into the park where hundreds of people were enjoying a rally for motorcycle riders.

Bright said Sepolio had a glass of alcoholic cider and he and a female Navy colleague shared a bottle of wine at lunch. The two took an Uber back to her home and Sepolio took off, saying he had to make some calls, the prosecutor said.

Bright said Sepolio was on his cellphone arguing with his girlfriend -- who's now his wife -- 44 seconds before the first 911 call was made about the accident.

One of the first responders smelled alcohol on the defendant's breath, the prosecutor said.

The defendant admitted speeding up because a driver wouldn't let him in on the transition ramp to Coronado, the prosecutor said.

Based on a blood draw done at the hospital, an expert estimated Sepolio's blood-alcohol level at between .08 and .09 percent at the time of the crash, Bright told the jury.

Defense attorney Paul Pfingst told the jury that Sepolio, an aviation electrician who works on helicopters at North Island Naval Air Station, passed two blood tests and two breathalyzer tests administered to him by law enforcement.

Pfingst said Sepolio lost consciousness and suffered bruised lungs in the crash but refused pain medication so he could tell officers what happened.

