Small plane crashes in Oceanside killing one passenger

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Authorities are on scene of a small plane crash in Oceanside. The plane reportedly went down on State Route 76 and Canyon Drive. 

Oceanside Police confirm one person has died and another survived the crash. The crash site is around one mile away from Oceanside Municipal Airport.

Authorities say the crash may have happened nearly five hours ago.

A SigAlert has been issued on SR-76 between Canyon and Benet Road.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

