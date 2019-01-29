Albion Soccer Club preparing to defend Southwestern Conference title

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego’s only outdoor professional soccer team is returning for a 4th season.

After winning the Southwestern Conference last year, ASC is returning even stronger with talented professional players.

ASC San Diego is not only a soccer team, ASC has a philanthropic mission.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs hits the field with players and talks to the coach.

The team hits the pitch for their opening match on March 2nd at 6 p.m. against the Riverside Coras at Mission Bay Stadium. Get your tickets here.



