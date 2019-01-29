Albion Soccer Club preparing to defend Southwestern Conference title

Authorities are on scene of a small plane crash in Oceanside. The plane reportedly went down on State Route 76 and Canyon Drive.
San Diego’s only outdoor professional soccer team is returning for a 4th season. After winning the Southwestern Conference last year, ASC is returning even stronger with talented professional players.
San Diego County low-income families and individuals will once again be able to have their taxes filed for free, thanks to the County and its many partners.
A Navy petty officer who allegedly was impaired when he crashed his pickup truck into a barrier on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, sending the vehicle into Chicano Park below and killing four people, is expected to testify on Tuesday at his trial, in which he's charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI and reckless driving.
Overnight temperatures warmer Tuesday morning as clouds keep the warmth in. Low clouds and patchy fog have returned to the coast.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is in San Diego to meet with immigration officials and conduct a tour of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to approve a proposed temporary shelter for asylum-seekers who have been released into San Diego.
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region overnight Monday, and forecasters are describing the subzero weather on the way as potentially life-threatening.
Insurance claims from California's deadly November 2018 wildfires have topped $11.4 billion, making the series of fires some of the most expensive in state history, officials said Monday.