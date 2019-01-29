San Diego City Council to vote on joining Tijuana sewage lawsuit

It has been 40 years since a teenage girl opened fire at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, and on Monday for the first time a man who survived the shooting shared his story with News 8.
Authorities are on scene of a small plane crash in Oceanside. The plane reportedly went down on State Route 76 and Canyon Drive.
The County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to lease its vacant former Family Court building downtown to Jewish Family Service so it can serve as a temporary shelter for asylum-seeking migrants.
A giraffe has been born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park just a month after another had to be euthanized after being gored in the same habitat.
A Navy petty officer who allegedly was impaired when his truck flew off the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, crashed into Chicano Park below and killed four people, took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday. He is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI and reckless driving.
Two restaurants in North Park were damaged Tuesday morning after a car drove through the front entrance.
The San Diego City Council is deciding Tuesday whether to join a lawsuit over contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River Valley. The lawsuit seeks help from federal agencies to stop the garbage and sewage from flowing Imperial Beach and Coronado.
With no end in sight to the shutdown there are fears that more and more federal airport employees will call out sick as some air traffic controllers are growing concerned about working for more than a month with no pay.
Despite the partial government shutdown, TSA workers have been on the job without pay. On Friday, San Diego-based Pizza Nova delivered food to federal workers at San Diego International Airport.