San Diego City Council votes to join Tijuana sewage lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — The San Diego City Council on Tuesday voted to join a lawsuit over contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River Valley.

The lawsuit seeks help from federal agencies to stop the garbage and sewage from flowing into Imperial Beach and Coronado.

The council decided in a closed session to join the lawsuit against the U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

On Monday, Mayor Faulconer and City Councilmember Vivian Moreno urged the city council to vote in favor of joining the State Attorney General’s lawsuit.

The suit argues the commission has violated the Clean Water Act by allowing the dumping of sewage, chemical waste and plastic pollution into the Tijuana River Valley, which affects San Diego County waterways and beaches.

RELATED COVERAGE