San Diego City Council votes to join Tijuana sewage lawsuit

After a lengthy public hearing, county supervisors Tuesday signed off on a plan to temporarily house migrants at a San Diego property.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was in San Diego Tuesday to meet with immigration officials and conduct a tour of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
A Navy petty officer who allegedly was impaired when his truck flew off the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, crashed into Chicano Park below and killed four people, took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday. He is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI and reckless driving.
The San Diego City Council on Tuesday voted to join a lawsuit over contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River Valley.
It has been 40 years since a teenage girl opened fire at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, and on Monday for the first time a man who survived the shooting shared his story with News 8.
A private pilot was found dead Tuesday and his passenger badly injured in the wreckage of a single-engine plane that apparently had crashed hours earlier into a hillside alongside state Route 76 near the San Luis Rey River.
A local brewery is hoping to raise awareness for breast cancer with a new beer release. Thorn Brewing Co. is releasing a new pale ale called Chickity-Check Yo Self brewed in collaboration with Melanie Pierce, the founder of The Brewbies Festival.
Girls account for 23% of all trafficking victims detected globally, according to the 2018 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons.
A giraffe has been born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park just a month after another had to be euthanized after being gored in the same habitat.
Two restaurants in North Park were damaged Tuesday morning after a car drove through the front entrance.