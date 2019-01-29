North Park businesses damaged after car crashes through front en - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

North Park businesses damaged after car crashes through front entrance

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two restaurants in North Park were damaged Tuesday morning after a car drove through the front entrance.

The Maxim’s Palace Chinese Restaurant and Little Caesar’s Pizza were damaged after an elderly driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake. 

There were no injuries reported.


 

