Made for Freedom supports victims of human trafficking

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Girls account for 23% of all trafficking victims detected globally, according to the 2018 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons.
After witnessing the atrocities of human trafficking first-hand as a teacher in China, Dawn Manske launched Made for Freedom, an organization that “provides dignified employment and job training to women in ten centers around the world.”
Dawn spoke with News 8 about her enterprise and Made for Freedom's new program in honor of Human Trafficking Prevention Month this January.
It has been 40 years since a teenage girl opened fire at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, and on Monday for the first time a man who survived the shooting shared his story with News 8.
A private pilot was found dead Tuesday and his passenger badly injured in the wreckage of a single-engine plane that apparently had crashed hours earlier into a hillside alongside state Route 76 near the San Luis Rey River.
A local brewery is hoping to raise awareness for breast cancer with a new beer release. Thorn Brewing Co. is releasing a new pale ale called Chickity-Check Yo Self brewed in collaboration with Melanie Pierce, the founder of The Brewbies Festival.
The County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to lease its vacant former Family Court building downtown to Jewish Family Service so it can serve as a temporary shelter for asylum-seeking migrants.
A giraffe has been born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park just a month after another had to be euthanized after being gored in the same habitat.
A Navy petty officer who allegedly was impaired when his truck flew off the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, crashed into Chicano Park below and killed four people, took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday. He is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI and reckless driving.
Two restaurants in North Park were damaged Tuesday morning after a car drove through the front entrance.
The San Diego City Council is deciding Tuesday whether to join a lawsuit over contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River Valley. The lawsuit seeks help from federal agencies to stop the garbage and sewage from flowing Imperial Beach and Coronado.