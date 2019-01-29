Made for Freedom supports victims of human trafficking

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Girls account for 23% of all trafficking victims detected globally, according to the 2018 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons.

After witnessing the atrocities of human trafficking first-hand as a teacher in China, Dawn Manske launched Made for Freedom, an organization that “provides dignified employment and job training to women in ten centers around the world.”

Dawn spoke with News 8 about her enterprise and Made for Freedom's new program in honor of Human Trafficking Prevention Month this January.