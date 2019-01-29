Chickity-Check Yo Self: Beer to raise money for breast cancer aw - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chickity-Check Yo Self: Beer to raise money for breast cancer awareness

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local brewery is hoping to raise awareness for breast cancer with a new beer release.

Thorn Brewing Co. is releasing a new pale ale called Chickity-Check Yo Self brewed in collaboration with Melanie Pierce, the founder of The Brewbies Festival.

The Brewbies Festival was founded in 2010 to raise money for the Keep A Breast Foundation and $1 per six-pack and $1 per pint sold of Chickity-Check Yo Self also goes to the foundation.

Doug Pominville from Thorn stopped by Morning Extra to share why this beer has a special place in his heart and more about how the beer was brewed.

