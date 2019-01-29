Polar Vortex: Former San Diegan dealing with freezing temps in Midwest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Historically freezing weather is affecting millions of Americans across the country. Some parts in the Midwest have seen wind chill values of more than 50 degrees below zero.

And the dangerously cold weather gripping the Midwest is about to get even colder.

"It's cold,” said David Jass. “It's bitterly cold.”

Jass is a former San Diegan now living in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"We have these bizarre weather swings,” he said. “And now we're plummeting down to 30 below zero tomorrow night.”

The temperature drop is part of the polar vortex sweeping across the country's midsection bringing some of the coldest weather in a generation.

The upper Midwest will face temperatures 40 degrees below normal with windchills in the negative double digits.

The shift in temps comes one day after a monster storm dumped up to 16 inches of snow from Minnesota to Michigan.

"There's too much snow. Just too much snow,” said Jass.

City leaders are urging people to stay inside.

"While the snow may be ending, the cold is just starting,” said Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel.

Because with temps that cold, frostbite can happen in just minutes.

"I left work today and it was 9 below wind chill was around 20 below and I walked around one city block full bundled up and my face hurt,” said Jass. “It was painful.”

But the freezing temps aren't scaring off everyone.

“I have a coworker - he went out jogging this morning,” said Jass. “Minnesotans are hardy. They embrace this.”

