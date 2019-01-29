San Diego remembers Cleveland Elementary School shooting 40 years later

It has been 40 years since a teenage girl opened fire at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, and on Monday for the first time a man who survived the shooting shared his story with News 8.
A pilot was killed and a passenger seriously injured when a single-engine plane crashed into a hillside near state Route 76 late Monday night in Oceanside.
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen traveled to San Diego on Tuesday to meet with immigration officials and tour the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
Tuesday marked 40 years since a deadly shooting took place at Grover Cleveland Elementary School. On January 29, 1979, 16-year-old Brenda Spencer opened fire on the school from her home across the street from campus. Two people were killed and nine others – including many students – were injured.
The Super Bowl is this Sunday on CBS 8, and for the past month News 8 has been getting you game day ready!
The Trump administration on Tuesday quietly launched an effort to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts, despite clear reservations and conflicting messages from the Mexican government.
The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to join a lawsuit against the U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, alleging violations of the Clean Water Act stemming from sewage flows in the Tijuana River.
Historically freezing weather is affecting millions of Americans across the country. Some parts in the Midwest have seen wind chill values of more than 50 degrees below zero.
After a lengthy public hearing, county supervisors Tuesday signed off on a plan to temporarily house migrants at a San Diego property.
A Navy petty officer who allegedly was impaired when his truck flew off the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, crashed into Chicano Park below and killed four people, took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday. He is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI and reckless driving.