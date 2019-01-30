Oregon man pleads not guilty to murdering La Mesa resident in 2006

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly convinced a 94-year-old Morena resident that she needed a series of home repairs, had her pay upfront and then vanished, leaving the work undone.
An Oregon man arrested in connection with the 2006 machete stabbing death of a La Mesa resident in the victim's apartment pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.
California wildland managers said Tuesday that they want to speed up logging and prescribed burns designed to slow wildfires that have devastated communities in recent years.
A Navy petty officer who allegedly was impaired when his truck flew off the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, crashed into Chicano Park below and killed four people, took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday.
A pilot was killed and a passenger seriously injured when a single-engine plane crashed into a hillside near state Route 76 late Monday night in Oceanside.
It has been 40 years since a teenage girl opened fire at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, and on Monday for the first time a man who survived the shooting shared his story with News 8.
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen traveled to San Diego on Tuesday to meet with immigration officials and tour the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
Tuesday marked 40 years since a deadly shooting took place at Grover Cleveland Elementary School. On January 29, 1979, 16-year-old Brenda Spencer opened fire on the school from her home across the street from campus. Two people were killed and nine others – including many students – were injured.
The Super Bowl is this Sunday on CBS 8, and for the past month News 8 has been getting you game day ready!