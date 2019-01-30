Threatening message prompts extra security at 2 Poway Unified campuses

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – There will be an increased police presence Wednesday at two Poway Unified campuses following alleged threats of violence.
Poway Unified School District said it started because of an image allegedly written on a bathroom wall that’s been circulating on social media, warning of a shooting planned for Jan. 30.
The image was noticed by students at both Westview High School and Rancho Bernardo High School. The district says the image doesn’t appear to be taken from either of those schools. They had staff look in every bathroom and found no such message.
School officials sent out notices to parents and posted a message to its Facebook page explaining the situation and thanking everyone who reported the threat.
Poway Unified is reminding everyone to use the ‘see something, say something’ mantra and report anything suspicious.
The origin of this threat is still under investigation.
