Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a suspected hit-and-run motorist Wednesday morning at an intersection in the Sherman Heights area, police said.



It happened about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of 25th and Market streets, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.



The pedestrian suffered serious injuries to his head and leg and was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, according to police.



No details about the victim were immediately available.



The driver, who was believed to be in a beige-colored older model sedan, fled in an unknown direction following the crash, Hernandez said.



Traffic division detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

