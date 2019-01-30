Tyson chicken nuggets recalled due to possible rubber contamination

San Diego's Westfield UTC mall’s new rules go into effect Wednesday where they will begin charging for parking.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced they will conduct a drill on Wednesday at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry that could cause brief delays for travelers at the border.
Check your freezer! Tyson is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a suspected hit-and-run motorist Wednesday morning at an intersection in the Sherman Heights area, police said.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk and losing control of his pickup truck on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and crashing into Chicano Park below, killing four people.
Perdue Foods has announced its second chicken nugget recall in 11 days. The first was for possible wood pieces in its product. The new one is for undeclared allergens.
Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly convinced a 94-year-old Morena resident that she needed a series of home repairs, had her pay upfront and then vanished, leaving the work undone.
Capitol Hill negotiators are hopeful of an agreement as they officially kick off talks on a homeland security spending bill that is trapped in a stalemate over President Donald Trump's long-stalled border wall.
There will be an increased police presence Wednesday at two Poway Unified campuses following alleged threats of violence.
Over the next couple of days, high pressure over the Great Basin will break down. This will lead to strengthening onshore flow and cooler temperatures from the coast to the inland areas. The possibility of morning low clouds and fog will affect the morning commute.