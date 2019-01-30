Westfield UTC to start charging for parking Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego's Westfield UTC mall’s new rules go into effect Wednesday where they will begin charging for parking.

Some would say it's a strange move in a time when malls compete with online shopping, and they're doing all they can just to get people in the door.

But Miro Copic, a business lecturer with San Diego State University, said UTC is different. It's pretty upscale, for one, and it's just added 400,000 new square feet of retail and restaurants. He added that their $2-an-hour charge only kicks in for customers after two hours of free parking.

"And their studies show that 85 percent of consumers stay less than two hours," said Copic. "So it's not going to affect the vast majority of people."

Copic said the parking charge is aimed mostly at non-customers who use their parking garage, but all employees except those who work at Nordstrom will also have to pay and they’re usually here longer than 2 hours. Nordstrom did not respond when News 8 asked why not them.

Employers do have the option to purchase parking passes for their employees. It’s not clear which, if any, stores are covering that cost.

Mall employees will have to pay $5 a day or $75 a month, which is something customers don’t find fair.

Customers can park for free for two hours and if you are parked longer then it’ll cost you $2 an hour.

