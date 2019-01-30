San Diego Police officer to be charged with domestic violence, assault with firearm

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An officer with the San Diego Police Department will be charged Wednesday with felony domestic violence and assault with a firearm, an SDPD spokesman says.
Timothy Romberger, who has been with the agency for 11 years, was taken into custody in Santee last Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m.
He will be arraigned in San Diego Superior Court, according to the department, and faces one count of felony assault with a firearm and one count of felony domestic violence.
An SDPD statement said the department was made aware of an incident which occurred in the City of Santee on Jan. 22 and immediately began investigating the allegations.
Romberger is assigned to SDPD's Eastern Division Patrol. His police officer powers have been revoked and he is suspended with pay while the investigation continues, according to police.
