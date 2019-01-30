TONIGHT on News 8 at 11pm: Earn extra cash doing these easy side jobs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Needs some easy cash? We'll show you a few simple side jobs you can do if your income from your day job isn't completely cutting it.
The first in a series of three storms is expected to arrive Thursday in San Diego County and bring showers along with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Closing arguments continue Thursday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk and losing control of his pickup truck on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and crashing into Chicano Park below, killing four people.
The U.S. will be sending "several thousand" more American troops to the southern border to provide additional support to Homeland Security, Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan said Tuesday, providing for the first time new estimates for the next phase of the military aid.
California Governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Diego Thursday meeting with several city leaders to discuss humanitarian aid for asylum seekers.
A California panel on Wednesday recommended that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be paroled after serving more than four decades in prison.
An Escondido high school teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing underage teenagers.
If you feel like you are paying a lot for gas in California – you are right. But are Californians paying more than they should?
Rain is possible Thursday afternoon, with occasional heavy rain along the coast. High temperatures will be near or below average as a fast moving storm travels across Southern California.
An officer with the San Diego Police Department was charged Wednesday with felony domestic violence and assault with a firearm, an SDPD spokesman says.