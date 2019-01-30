Winter storm in Midwest results in cancelled flights at San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The polar vortex in the Midwest is having a chilling effect on air travel. If you’re heading to the airport, make sure you check with the airline first.
Thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed including some from San Diego International Airport.
Several flights from Chicago and Boston were being affected on Wednesday. At our local airport the boards showed a few cancelled flights of the nearly 2,000 that have been cancelled in and out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport because of below freezing temperatures.
Southwest Airline officials said whenever temperatures fall below freezing levels, they initiate their winter operation procedures which ranges from giving workers winter gear to cancelling flights altogether.
While aircraft can generally take off in low temperatures, the bitter cold limits how long ground workers can remain outside loading baggage or servicing planes.
Anyone travelling Wednesday or Thursday is encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Travelers: #WinterStormJayden may impact travel, please check flight status with your airline prior to coming to the airport. pic.twitter.com/6HpwQcRdV1— San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) January 30, 2019
#DangerousCold Thousands of flights cancelled including @SanDiegoAirport due to below freezing temps in the Midwest @News8 @CBS8— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) January 30, 2019
