Victim of Oceanside plane crash identified as 58-year-old Orange County man

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who died in an Oceanside plane crash earlier this week.

The victim who was the pilot of the plane has been identified as 58-year-old Raymond Allen Petty Jr. of Yorba Linda.

Petty was found dead on Tuesday morning after a plane crash that occurred the night before.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 7:15 a.m., Tuesday from a woman reporting she saw the wreckage of a plane on a hillside near SR-76 and Canyon Drive, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

According to Oceanside police Petty was already dead upon their arrival and the passenger who survived had been waiting for over ten hours to be rescued.

Authorities say Petty and the other passenger took off in a single engine plane from Oceanside Airport on Monday night and then apparently crashed into a nearby hill.

The passenger of the plane was taken to the hospital on Tuesday. His condition is not known.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash

