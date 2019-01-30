Your Stories Investigation: Pothole driving Mira Mesa residents crazy

Undriveable and a complete mess: that’s how Mira Mesa residents are describing streets in their neighborhood. They say this month’s storms wreaked havoc on their roads making a bad situation even worse. News 8’s Steve Price takes a look at the issue in this Your Stories Investigation.
About 80 inmates doing time for murder have petitioned the San Diego County DA and courts for early release. @Re:Store Justice estimates about 800 California inmates may ask for resentencing.
A local brewery is hoping to raise awareness for breast cancer with a new beer release. Thorn Brewing Co. is releasing a new pale ale called Chickity-Check Yo Self brewed in collaboration with Melanie Pierce, the founder of The Brewbies Festival.
What better way to celebrate turning 90-years-old than with hundreds of your closest friends and fans. In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Kearny Mesa to Proud Mary’s Southern Bar and Grill to wish Blues legend, Tomcat Courtney, a happy birthday.
Heartland Fire & Rescue announced the passing of a special member of their team on Sunday. Stella, a disaster search dog, who was also a member of California Task Force 8, died over the weekend.
No tickets are needed for a special dining program this week; Escondido’s restaurant week dubbed “Dine Out Escondido” is going on now through Saturday.
HII San Diego Shipyard continues to ignore federal rules designed to protect billion-dollar Navy warships it repairs, despite an inewsource investigation last month that revealed shipyard security lapses and drew the interest of a local congressman.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Gerald Alanzo Cesena
Monster Jam returns to Petco Park Saturday night, and despite what you think about the bone crushing stunts, those daring drivers do have a softer side.
Throughout 1978, News 8 featured different neighborhoods in San Diego with a series called “Our Town.” As the #10YearChallenge has taken over social media, we decided to put San Diego through our a #40YearChallenge comparing side-by-side images of landmarks and areas featured in these videos.