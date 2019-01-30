News 8's family and friends coping in polar vortex

CHICAGO (AP / NEWS 8) — A blast of polar air enveloped much of the Midwest on Wednesday, cracking train rails, breaking water pipes and straining electrical systems with some of the lowest temperatures in a generation.

Chicago dropped to a low of around minus 23 (minus 30 Celsius), slightly above the city's lowest-ever reading of minus 27 (minus 32 Celsius) from January 1985. Milwaukee had similar conditions. Minneapolis recorded minus 27 (minus 32 Celsius). Sioux Falls, South Dakota, saw minus 25 (minus 31 Celsius).

While San Diegans are not feeling the effects of the polar vortex, many loved ones are – including people close to members of the News 8 team.

Jeff and Emily Blodgett are coping in the cold of St. Paul, Minnesota. Their son is Tim Blodgett, a News 8 photographer. “We woke up this morning [and] it was 27 below, and it’s warmed up to 15 below. It’s balmy out there. The driving is pretty treacherous,” said Jeff and Emily.

So dangerous, Jeff crashed his new Mazda SUV on the slicks roads. “Took my car out, it was a brand new car and I slid down as I slid through a stop sign on black ice and hit another car. I am fine,” said Jeff.

“Every day, I don’t regret moving to southern California,” said Tim.

Former Minnesota native and News 8 reporter, Kelly Hessedal said, “I think my dad’s quote was something like, ‘oh it warmed up to a negative 16 degrees below zero this morning.’”

Hessedal’s parents live in Zimmerman, Minnesota – currently surrounded in snow.

News 8’s coordinating producer Tiffany Frowiss’ parents live in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Her little cousin Capri kept warm with a Chargers beanie. She even threw hot water in the air that instantly evaporated.

Also in Illinois, News 8 producer Kurt Boyd’s friends are coping in Chicago’s negative temperatures. “Seeing things like this makes me really empathize with them. It also makes me grateful to live in a place like San Diego where don’t have to worry about sub-zero temperatures,” said Boyd.

News 8’s Carlo Cecchetto's two nieces, Sonny Warner and Lara Mirante, are spending their first winter in Minneapolis. Sonny put a pair of wet jeans from the washer outside that froze into shape. “This is the coldest I have ever been in my entire life.”

Lara said, “we stocked up on some food. I think I am wearing three layers of clothing right now.”

The bitter cold was the result of a split in the polar vortex, a mass of cold air that normally stays bottled up in the Arctic. The split allowed the air to spill much farther south than usual. In fact, Chicago was colder than the Canadian village of Alert, one of the world's most northerly inhabited places. Alert, which is 500 miles from the North Pole, reported a temperature that was a couple of degrees higher.

Temperatures in Chicago were expected to tumble again into the minus 20s (minus 30s Celsius) early Thursday. Some isolated areas could see as low as minus 40 (minus 40 Celsius), according to the National Weather Service. Daytime highs could climb into the single digits before warming up to the comparatively balmy 20s (minus 7 to minus 2 Celsius) by Friday.