BACON! McDonald's debuts new bacon menu

Neighborhoods across San Diego will soon be able to show off their community pride in a creative way. A new program introduced by City Councilman Chris Ward would give residents the opportunity to suggest crosswalk designs in their neighborhoods. News 8's Marcella Lee tells us more about the pilot program.
An Escondido high school teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing underage teenagers.
Undriveable and a complete mess: that’s how Mira Mesa residents are describing streets in their neighborhood. They say this month’s storms wreaked havoc on their roads making a bad situation even worse. News 8’s Steve Price takes a look at the issue in this Your Stories Investigation.
While San Diegans are not feeling the effects of the polar vortex, many loved ones are – including people close to members of the News 8 team.
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk and losing control of his pickup truck on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and crashing into Chicano Park below, killing four people.
An officer with the San Diego Police Department was charged Wednesday with felony domestic violence and assault with a firearm, an SDPD spokesman says.
The polar vortex in the Midwest is having a chilling effect on air travel. If you’re heading to the airport, make sure you check with the airline first.
A giraffe has been born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park just a month after another had to be euthanized after being gored in the same habitat.