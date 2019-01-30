BACON! McDonald's debuts new bacon menu

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - McDonald’s is makin’ bacon dreams come true by giving fans even more … you guessed it…bacon!

The fast food giant is celebrating the arrival of:

Big Mac Bacon: Three pieces of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon adorned with two 100% all beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, Special Sauce and onions on a sesame seed bun.

“People love bacon, and they love our iconic Big Mac, fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers and World Famous Fries, so we had to see what would happen if we combined all that tastiness,” said Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation.

“As a bacon enthusiast myself, I’m proud to say that we’ve done right by bacon fans and I can’t wait for our customers to try these classics with delicious, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon for themselves.”

McDonald’s official Rick Crady said it’s a limited time offer that will be available at most locations nationwide. “You know we want to do it right and it takes a while. There are 14,000 restaurants across the United States,” Crady said.

Not everyone was pleased with all the bacon. PETA and some doctors have criticized McDonald’s menu change.

How tasty are the new menu items? Well, News 8’s Shannon Handy had the difficult task of tasting some of the items. Check out what she thinks of all the tasty bacon goodness in her video report.