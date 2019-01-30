Brook the sea otter dies at Southern California aquarium

This Aug. 25, 2018 photo provided by Aquarium of the Pacific shows their sea otter Brook at the park in Long Beach, Calif. (Robin Riggs/Aquarium of the Pacific via AP)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California aquarium is mourning the death of a sea otter who was nearly 22 years old.

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach says Brook died Tuesday. She'd recently been diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

The zoo says Brook "was known for her photogenic looks and regal demeanor" and will be greatly missed.

Brook was born in 1997 and was just a year old when she arrived at the aquarium, before the facility was opened to the public. The aquarium says she was the oldest female southern sea otter in a zoo or aquarium.

She is survived by the aquarium's other senior otter, Charlie, who arrived at the aquarium around the same time as Brook.