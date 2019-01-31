What is behind the "mystery surcharge" at the gas pump?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – If you feel like you are paying a lot for gas in California – you are right. But are Californians paying more than they should?

Some consumer advocates said there is a hidden surcharge that is costing drivers billions of dollars.

A U.C. Berkeley economist discovered a “mystery surcharge” while part of the Petroleum Market Advisory Committee – a committee figuring out why gas prices are so high in the state.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.30. The collection of taxes and fees that also includes, what the Berkeley economist called the “mystery surcharge” of twenty to thirty cents a gallon, has cost drivers more than $17 billion since 2015.

Consumer advocate Charles Langley of Public Watchdogs said that a decade ago the price of oil was roughly the same as now, about $54 a barrel; yet, over that time the cost of a gallon has spiked. “This is a huge gap – not talking 20 or 30 cents. We are talking about a dollar that cannot be explained.”

Langley said it is lack of competition among oil companies that facilitates price hikes at the pump.

What is the solution?

According to Langley, “find a way to break up the refining cartel in California and compel them to compete – introducing more competition.”

A group of legislators have asked California’s Attorney General to investigate what is behind the “mystery surcharge.” It remains unclear if he will give consumers the answers they want.

“If it is a mystery, the oil companies are the ones making the profits. What else can I say?” said Langley.

One potential upside to an investigation by the attorney general’s office, according to Langley, is the media attention it generates usually results in oil companies lowering their prices at the pump - at least for the short-term.