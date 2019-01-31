First of three storms expected to arrive in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first in a series of three storms is expected to arrive Thursday in San Diego County and bring showers along with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.



The fast-moving storm system sweeping in from the northwest could drop anywhere from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain in coastal and inland-valley areas while the county mountains will get around three-quarters of an inch and slightly less than a quarter-inch of rain is forecast for the county deserts, NWS forecasters said.

Here we go again! A storm series starts to move through today. OB pier remains closed after damaging surf. @News8 pic.twitter.com/MBjIXbXSmt — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) January 31, 2019

Snow levels will drop to around 7,000 feet.



A few light showers are possible Thursday morning, but the bulk of the precipitation is expected to begin falling in the afternoon, meteorologists said. Thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday morning through the afternoon mainly in coastal areas.



The storm system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night and give way to partly cloudy skies Friday morning.



By Friday night, a more powerful storm will arrive, bringing heavier rainfall throughout the county until Saturday evening, according to the NWS.



For the second storm, coastal and inland-valley areas could see up to 1.25 inches of rainfall with 1.5 to 2 inches expected in the mountains and around a half-inch of rainfall in the deserts, NWS forecasters said.



The final storm cell will reach the region by Sunday morning and bring lighter precipitation throughout the county before leaving the area Monday night.

Our next weather-maker is about to knock on our door! GOES-17 water vapor imagery easily shows the upper-level low just off the coast from SF. Showers will move across SW CA late Thu AM thru the evening. Don't forget that umbrella tomorrow & be safe on those roads! #cawx pic.twitter.com/h09reuQaXM — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 31, 2019

Active pattern incoming with periods of heavy #rain Thursday and Saturday, as well as heavy snow at higher elevations.



Street flooding and debris flows near burn scars will be possible. A Flash #Flood Watch will be in effect for Holy Fire area tomorrow. #Socal #cawx pic.twitter.com/UeWv29qMnf — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 30, 2019