Governor Gavin Newsom to meet with San Diego leaders Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - California Governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Diego Thursday meeting with several city leaders to discuss humanitarian aid for asylum seekers.

Newsom's proposed budget includes $25 million for an immigration rapid response program, $5 million of those dollars would be available this year.

The program would help qualified community-based organizations provide services to people seeking asylum.

The meeting will include California Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox, City Councilmember Chris Ward, the Jewish Family Service and ACLU of San Diego, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m.

