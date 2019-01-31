Governor Gavin Newsom to meet with San Diego leaders Thursday

California Governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Diego Thursday meeting with several city leaders to discuss humanitarian aid for asylum seekers.
A California panel on Wednesday recommended that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be paroled after serving more than four decades in prison.
The first in a series of three storms is expected to arrive Thursday in San Diego County and bring showers along with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
An Escondido high school teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing underage teenagers.
If you feel like you are paying a lot for gas in California – you are right. But are Californians paying more than they should?
Rain is possible Thursday afternoon, with occasional heavy rain along the coast. High temperatures will be near or below average as a fast moving storm travels across Southern California.
An officer with the San Diego Police Department was charged Wednesday with felony domestic violence and assault with a firearm, an SDPD spokesman says.
Aetna will pay $935,000 after one of its vendors sent letters to California patients that revealed via a window on the envelopes that the recipients were taking HIV-related medications, officials said Wednesday.