Music Box San Diego to honor Queen with unique tribute - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Music Box San Diego to honor Queen with unique tribute

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On the heels of “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” recent Golden Globe wins, “Somebody to Love” a Queen musical with a ballet twist – will be debuting in San Diego this Valentine’s Day. The-one-of-a-kind event will showcase a live rendition of Queen’s timeless and iconic repertoire, featuring San Diego native, vocal powerhouse and America’s Got Talent finalist, Brian Justin Crum and renowned ballet dancer and San Diego local Kirsten Bloom Allen
 
The dynamic music of Queen, mixed with the visual element of dance, will take the audience on a multi-sensory journey through the different facets of love. “Somebody to Love” will be at the Music Box in Little Italy on February 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through the venue for $67.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.