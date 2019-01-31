Music Box San Diego to honor Queen with unique tribute

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On the heels of “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” recent Golden Globe wins, “Somebody to Love” a Queen musical with a ballet twist – will be debuting in San Diego this Valentine’s Day. The-one-of-a-kind event will showcase a live rendition of Queen’s timeless and iconic repertoire, featuring San Diego native, vocal powerhouse and America’s Got Talent finalist, Brian Justin Crum and renowned ballet dancer and San Diego local Kirsten Bloom Allen.



The dynamic music of Queen, mixed with the visual element of dance, will take the audience on a multi-sensory journey through the different facets of love. “Somebody to Love” will be at the Music Box in Little Italy on February 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through the venue for $67.