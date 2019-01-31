Gas leak in Mission Valley prompts road closures, shelter in place orders

A JetBlue flight was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning just after takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport Thursday morning.
The first in a series of three storms is expected to arrive Thursday in San Diego County and bring showers along with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Closing arguments concluded Thursday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk and losing control of his pickup truck on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and crashing into Chicano Park below, killing four people. The case was then turned over to the jury for deliberations.
A natural gas leak at a construction site at the Town & Country Resort in Mission Valley prompted authorities to instruct people in nearby properties to temporarily shelter in place.
On the heels of “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” recent Golden Globe wins, “Somebody to Love” a Queen musical with a ballet twist – will be debuting in San Diego this Valentine’s Day.
The U.S. will be sending "several thousand" more American troops to the southern border to provide additional support to Homeland Security, Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan said Tuesday, providing for the first time new estimates for the next phase of the military aid.
California Governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Diego Thursday meeting with several city leaders to discuss humanitarian aid for asylum seekers.
A California panel on Wednesday recommended that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be paroled after serving more than four decades in prison.
An Escondido high school teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing underage teenagers.