Gas leak in Mission Valley prompts road closures, shelter in place orders

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A natural gas leak at a construction site at the Town & Country Resort in Mission Valley prompted authorities to instruct people in nearby properties to temporarily shelter in place.



The gas leak was reported around 8:05 a.m. Thursday at a construction site on the hotel property at 500 Hotel Circle North, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.



The 1-inch gas line was damaged by a contractor working at the construction site, according to San Diego Gas & Electric spokesman Joe Britton, who said crews capped the line shortly before 9:30 a.m.



No one was evacuated from the nearby properties, but authorities had told people to shelter in place until the gas was turned off, San Diego Fire- Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.



No injuries were reported.



Authorities shut down traffic in both directions on Camino De La Reina at Avenida Del Rio, Hotel Circle South at southbound state Route 163, Hotel Circle North at the westbound Interstate 8 onramp and Fashion Valley Road at Riverwalk Drive, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.