JetBlue flight hit by lightning after takeoff from LAX

(NEWS 8) - A JetBlue flight was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning just after takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport Thursday morning.



JetBlue Flight 324 bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport was forced to turn around after being hit by lightning, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

An LAX spokesperson told CBS2 that the plane — which had 153 people aboard and 36,000 pounds of fuel — safely landed a little after 11 a.m.

According to FlightAware, the plane had taken off at 10:10 a.m. and was only airborne for about 55 minutes.



There was no word of any injuries to the passengers or crew.

#B6324 Los Angeles(LAX)-New York(JFK) is returning after departure.



ARFF standing by as precaution https://t.co/2PEDTUBjlP pic.twitter.com/i75rx2IxI6 — Flight Alerts (@FlightAlerts_) January 31, 2019

This is turning into a cursed @JetBlue flight. First I was downgraded from Mint to stowage. Then our plane was struck by lightning during takeoff and we’re heading back to LAX. At least WiFi still works ??‍?? — Jake McGraw (@jakemcgraw) January 31, 2019