JetBlue flight hit by lightning after takeoff from LAX

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
(NEWS 8) - A JetBlue flight was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning just after takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport Thursday morning.

JetBlue Flight 324 bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport was forced to turn around after being hit by lightning, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

An LAX spokesperson told CBS2 that the plane — which had 153 people aboard and 36,000 pounds of fuel — safely landed a little after 11 a.m.

According to FlightAware, the plane had taken off at 10:10 a.m. and was only airborne for about 55 minutes.

There was no word of any injuries to the passengers or crew.

