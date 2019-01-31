Water main break floods San Marcos church

Closing arguments concluded Thursday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk and losing control of his pickup truck on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and crashing into Chicano Park below, killing four people. The case was then turned over to the jury for deliberations.
An Escondido high school teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing underage teenagers.
January storms raised the vital Sierra Nevada snowpack to normal for this time of year, an important development for California's water supply, state officials said Thursday after the second survey of the winter.
Increased efforts by California to change the behavior of prison inmates have not reduced the rate at which ex-convicts commit new crimes, state auditors reported Thursday.
Dongyuan Li's business was called "You Win USA," and authorities say she coached pregnant Chinese women on how to get into the United States to deliver babies who would automatically enjoy all the benefits of American citizenship.
The first in a series of three storms arrived Thursday afternoon in San Diego County and brought showers along with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
A JetBlue flight was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning just after takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport Thursday morning.
A natural gas leak at a construction site at the Town & Country Resort in Mission Valley prompted authorities to instruct people in nearby properties to temporarily shelter in place.
On the heels of “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” recent Golden Globe wins, “Somebody to Love” a Queen musical with a ballet twist – will be debuting in San Diego this Valentine’s Day.