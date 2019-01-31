Water main break floods San Marcos church

SAN MARCO (NEWS 8) - A major cleanup is underway Thursday after a water main break flooded a church in San Marcos.

The flood sent water gushing into the Palomar Korean church on Bosstick Boulevard, causing a fire alarm to go off at the facility around 2 a.m.

Firefighters determined that an 8-inch fire sprinkler line burst and sent several inches of water across the floor. Emergency cleanup crews worked through the early morning hours trying to clear the water out of the building.

Pastor Jae Yu said he called the members of his church to let them know about the damage.

"Despite this setback, my spirits remain high and I hope our church members also stay positive," Yu said.

Yu said the church has a revival meeting Friday night and he hopes that the congregation will still be able to meet, but it all depends on how long the cleanup will take.

The cause of the water main break is under investigation.