Fugitive on parole for robbery known to frequent Escondido area

David Wynn

DOB: 1/23/1977 (42)

Description: White male

5’ 11” tall, 165 lbs.

Brown hair (may be shorter now than in picture), brown eyes

David Wynn is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole and is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Wynn is on parole for robbery. Wynn has previous convictions for robbery, DUI, parole violations, burglary, and narcotics possession. Wynn is known to frequent the Escondido area.

