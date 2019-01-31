Fugitive on parole for robbery known to frequent Escondido area

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
David Wynn
DOB: 1/23/1977 (42)
Description: White male
5’ 11” tall, 165 lbs.
Brown hair (may be shorter now than in picture), brown eyes
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:
David Wynn is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole and is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Wynn is on parole for robbery. Wynn has previous convictions for robbery, DUI, parole violations, burglary, and narcotics possession. Wynn is known to frequent the Escondido area.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
