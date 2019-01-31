US border agency says it's made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is praising San Diego County for providing a shelter for asylum seekers and wants the state to help.
Petco Park is a venue open to all San Diegans, but for the past month the 26-million pounds of dirt dumped on the field has not been a hit with Padres fans.
Groundbreaking technology at Rady Children's Hospital is helping save lives. The hospital is using a new proton therapy which proved to be successful in a local gymnast's battle against a brain tumor.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Thursday their biggest fentanyl bust ever, saying they captured nearly 254 pounds (114 kilograms) of the synthetic drug that is helping fueling a national epidemic of fatal opioid overdoses from a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Thursday their biggest fentanyl bust ever, saying they captured nearly 254 pounds (114 kilograms) of the synthetic drug that is helping fueling a national epidemic of fatal opioid overdoses from a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona.
A federal appeals court on Thursday blocked for a second time a San Francisco law requiring health warnings on advertisements for soda and other sugary drinks in a victory for beverage and retail groups that sued to block the ordinance.
The first in a spate of three storms in the forecast for the San Diego area through the coming weekend delivered widespread downpours Thursday along with some thunder and lightning.
Closing arguments concluded Thursday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk and losing control of his pickup truck on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and crashing into Chicano Park below, killing four people. The case was then turned over to the jury for deliberations which will resume Monday.
Closing arguments concluded Thursday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk and losing control of his pickup truck on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and crashing into Chicano Park below, killing four people. The case was then turned over to the jury for deliberations which will resume Monday.
An Escondido high school teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing underage teenagers.
January storms raised the vital Sierra Nevada snowpack to normal for this time of year, an important development for California's water supply, state officials said Thursday after the second survey of the winter.
Increased efforts by California to change the behavior of prison inmates have not reduced the rate at which ex-convicts commit new crimes, state auditors reported Thursday.